Four Homers Lift Honkers over Huskies 11-1
July 15, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rochester Honkers News Release
The Honkers returned to their winning ways in the second half with a beatdown of Duluth on Monday.
Petey Craska put Rochester up 2-0 in the fourth inning with another home run. He then hit another solo bomb to lead off the seventh.
Brendan O'Sullivan started an avalanche of late runs, homering in the sixth. He ended up going 5/5 out of the nine hole, coming up a double shy of the cycle.
Dom Rodriguez had an RBI single and Jared Lewis hit a three-run homer to put the game out of reach.
Honkers starter Cade Cushing had his best start of the year, tossing 7.2 innings without allowing an earned run. He struck out four and allowed just five hits.
Rochester rolled to the 11-1 win and improved to 9-3 in the second half. They will now go to Thunder Bay to play two against the second-place Border Cats.
