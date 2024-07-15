'Nooks Can't Ride out Storm, Slip to 6-7

Mequon, WI - With a group of new arms taking over the Lakeshore (6-7) pitching staff, another new starter was named for game two against Madison (10-3). A righty redshirt freshman out of Jacksonville State, Connor Brooks, got the baseball on a night when severe weather was anticipated heavily throughout the day.

In the first, without giving up a hit, Brooks saw the Mallards put a two up on the board after two walks came around to score on a steal and passed ball. However, both runs were unearned.

It didn't take long for Lakeshore to come storming back, leadoff by designated hitter, Dominic Kibler, the offense tallied four singles to push across three runs. The 'Nooks aggressiveness on the base paths may have taken away from their 3-2 lead after one as they ran themselves into a pair of outs.

Connor Brooks finished his first outing in the fourth, allowing just two hits from the Mallards. Although traffic was on the bases, Brooks controlled the Madison offense in crucial situations, including getting a pickoff of Vierling when they threatened in the second. The five walks and pair of hit batters sped up Brooks' pitch count ultimately leading to the end of his outing in the fourth.

"Gotta land pitches early in the count because they will chase. But it's very important to get the first guy out and throw that first pitch for a strike." Brooks said reflecting on his first outing with Lakeshore.

The 3-2 lead stayed put until the fourth when Chinooks' first baseman Gene Trujillo singled to center field bringing around Joey Nerat after he sliced a double off the wall in left field to start the inning.

With Wiegert on the mound in relief, the Mallards would come rolling back in. He started the inning with a walk before working two outs. Before getting the third out, Madison dropped three straight hits, two doubles broken up by a Moreno single. 5-4 Mallards would take their first lead.

Another threat brewed in the bottom half of the inning. Kibler walked to start the frame and motored his way to third on a errant throw to first attempting to pick him off. Jack Counsell walked setting up first and third, when he attempted to steal second, Madison catcher, Vierling, caught Kibler too far off of third base. Another rundown would eliminate another threat from the 'Nooks.

Wiegert got redemption in the sixth after walking Marion to start the inning, he retired the next three batters.

Then, in the bottom half of the inning, Hennings drilled a double to left just short of where he caromed a ball off the scoreboard in batting practice. Again, with a runner in scoring position and nobody out, Lakeshore couldn't manage to score.

Merchant came in the late innings to close out the game sitting down 6 of 8 batters he faced and not allowing a hit to keep the offense within striking distance.

As the storm rapidly rolled in and lightning struck in the distance, the Chinooks looked to get an electrifying hit to rally home a pair of runs and push across for the victory, but the cards didn't fall in thier favor, "that's baseball" said coach Levi Jensen.

5-4 would stand the score through the end of the game as Madison survived the Chinooks and the surging storm.

Unable to get the breakthrough swing, Lakeshore's offense left five men in scoring position out on the field in the middle innings and the pair of unearned runs assisted by a screen from home plate umpire, proved to be the difference maker. What proved to be a defining moment in the game wasn't as heavy when it first happened, but the 'Nooks offense hit a wall in the back half of the game.

A lockdown defensive performance saw incredible plays being made all around the field, but Lakeshore wouldn't be able to survive the storm.

Two off-days follow tonights loss bringing the 'Nooks back on Thursday in Green Bay to face the Rockers at 6:35pm CST. A long week ahead will bring more rest time as the thick of the season quickly approaches. The next week looks to be a turning point in the season and coach Levi and the team have acekowlendged that.

Levi said, "It's all hands on deck. Kinda pushing some guys, but being safe with their bodies. we have to be ready to go, everyone has to be ready to go."

It's the do or die part of the season, at 6-7 Lakeshore now sits 4 games back behind the second place Mallards in a fight for the lone playoff spot.

Article written by Sam Marchant.

