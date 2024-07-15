Rockers Fall on the Road to Woodchucks

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (4-8) lost to the Wausau Woodchucks (10-2) 12-4 on the road. The Rockers will be on the road again to take on the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders. First pitch for that game is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

The Woodchucks quickly jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. However, Green Bay managed to load the bases, starting with a pair of singles from Nick Harms (Case Western Reserve) and Logan Gregorio (Northern Illinois). Two runs were walked in to tie the game 2-2.

Wausau responded by going on a 9-1 scoring run over the next four innings. The lone run brought in by the Rockers was from a second Nick Harms (Case Western Reserve) single to score Sam Miller (Columbia). Mulivai Levu (UCLA) was able to bring in a fourth run in the seventh, but that was the last time Green Bay would score, as the Woodchucks held on to win 12-4.

Tomorrow, Mikel Howell (Southern Arkansas) will make his ninth start for Green Bay. This season, Howell has collected 24 strikeouts while allowing just 14 walks. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.

The Rockers will be back at Capital Credit Union Park on July 17th for game two in the home-and-home series against the Dock Spiders.

