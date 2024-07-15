Rockers Look to Sweep Woodchucks on the Road

July 15, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers deliver a pitch

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers deliver a pitch(Green Bay Rockers)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (4-7) travel to Wausau today to face the Woodchucks (9-2) for game two of the home-and-home series. Yesterday, the Rockers took down the Woodchucks 8-6 to extend their winning streak to three. First pitch for tonight's matchup is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Athletic Park.

Green Bay took an early lead in the first inning when Mulivai Levu (UCLA) hit an RBI single to score the first run of the game. Jake Bold (Princeton) followed that up with a sacrifice hit to take a 2-0 lead. Then in his first game with the Rockers, Blade Carver (Northern Oklahoma) sent the first pitch he saw over the left field wall to move the lead to four in the second inning. Carver would come back for his third RBI of the game in the fifth on a single to score the seventh run of the game for Green Bay.

Wausau managed to fight back, scoring six unanswered in the sixth and seventh innings to make the game 7-6. Jake Bold (Princeton) scored again in the bottom of the seventh with his fifth home run of the season to get the lead up to two. Treshon Paschal (Southern Arkansas) came in to pitch in the eighth, facing six batters and collecting the final six outs of the game to give the Rockers an 8-6 victory.

Today, Caleb Ruter (Colorado-Mesa) will make his second start for Green Bay. In his first appearance, the lefty threw four innings, picking up four strikeouts and walking just one batter. The Rockers will be back at Capital Credit Union Park on Wednesday against the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders. First pitch for the home game is slated for 6:35 p.m.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.