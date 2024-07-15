Mallards Bullpen Shuts Down Lakeshore in Win

Mequon, WI - The Madison Mallards defeated the Lakeshore Chinooks 5-4 on Monday night to earn a split in the two-game series.

It was an eventful first inning, as the Mallards took a 2-0 lead when a pair of runs scored on a passed ball, but the Chinooks answered with three runs of their own in the home half of the inning. Joey Nerat (Dallas Baptist) tied the game with a two-run single, and Gene Trujilo (New Mexico) gave the Chinooks a 3-2 lead with an RBI single.

Trujillo delivered another RBI single in the fourth inning to extend the Chinooks lead to 4-2. Mallards starting pitcher Will Simmons (North Carolina) finished with four innings pitched and four runs allowed in his first start of the season.

The Mallards offense answered in the top of the fifth inning. Liam Moreno (St. Cloud State) tied the game at four with a two-run single, and Cal Fisher (Florida State) brought him home with an RBI double to give Madison a 5-4 lead.

The Mallards bullpen took over in the bottom of the fifth inning, and it was stellar. Carson Fluno (Louisiana) threw 2.2 scoreless innings with six strikeouts, and Liam McKillop (Southern Illinois University Edwardsville) didn't allow a hit over the final two innings of the game. The spectacular relief effort helped the Mallards pick up their tenth win of the second half.

Fluno earned the win on the mound for the Mallards, his first of the season. Cade Wiegert (Dallas Baptist) was charged with the loss for the Chinooks. McKillop was credited with his first save of the season.

The Mallards return to Warner Park on Tuesday to face the Wausau Woodchucks. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m.

