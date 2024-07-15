Spitters Come from Behind to Split Series

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters win game two of the two-game series against the Kokomo Jackrabbits, 5-4.

The Pit Spitters pitching continued to struggle early in the top of the first inning against the Jackrabbits. Eric Harper drew a walk to lead off the game and then scored on a single to center field hit by Vincent Temesvary to give the Jackrabbits a 1-0 lead. In the top of the second inning, Chandler Tuupo hit a double to lead off. Tuupo then scored on a single to left field hit by Jake Lambdin to extend the Jackrabbits lead to 2-0. In the top of the third inning, Jack Anderson hit a single to lead it off and then Harper walked to put two runners on. Temesvary hit a single to center field that cleared the bases to give the Jackrabbits a 4-0 lead. In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Pit Spitters offense woke up. Ethan Guerra led off with a double to center field and then Aaron Piasecki followed up with a walk. Daniel Jackson singled to right field scoring Guerra to make it 4-1. Piasecki scored on a wild pitch thrown by Aidan Hatcher cutting the Jackrabbits lead down to 4-2. Vahn Lackey was then hit by a pitch to load the bases. Brett Denby came through with a single to left field scoring Jackson and Lackey to tie the game at 4-4. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Lackey singled to center. Carter Hain hit a ground ball to short and it was a throwing error by Jake Lambdin that allowed Lackey to score to give the Pit Spitters a 5-4 lead.

The Pit Spitters improve to 10-5 in the second half and to 27-23 overall, while the Jackrabbits drop to 4-10 in the second half and to 21-34 overall. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Parker Wakeman threw six innings where he gave up three runs on eight hits, four walks, and struckout four. Seth Gurr threw two innings of scoreless relief where he gave up a hit and struckout one. Charlie Wolf closed out the game and earned the save with a scoreless appearance, walking one and striking out one.

The Pit Spitters stay in Traverse City for game three of the four-game home stand as they welcome the Kenosha Kingfish for the final time this season. First pitch is 7:05 p.m. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League + Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

