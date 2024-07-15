Dogs Sweep Stingers

July 15, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







The MoonDogs picked up where they left off against the Stingers the night before. Brody Delamielleure started things out with a big double to put two runs in scoring position. Jake Duer would put the Dogs up big with an RBI single sending Brody home after Zach Stroh made it on a wild pitch. Coltin Quagliano and Cooper Neville would reach base before Casey Sorg gets one past the defense and drives in the final two runs of the inning giving the MoonDogs a 5-0 lead.

Dylan Waite would take the bump for the MoonDogs to get this game started. Waite would work his way through the Stingers seeing only four batters in the first. The lone hit came off of Andrew Sojka who was able to get one deep in right.

The Dogs would be held off the board in the second. Waite would come back out and work his way through the Stingers lineup. The bases would get filled before a clutch 6-4-3 double play would get the Dogs out of the inning with a 5-1 lead.

The night would continue to go well for Quagliano as he would put have his second hit of the night putting two dogs in scoring position. The Dogs would not be able to capitalize on Quagliano's hit stranding two heading into the bottom of the 3rd.

The 4th inning moved quick as the Dogs would be caught in an awkward 6-3 double play that the umps call the ball being lost in the transfer. Waite would head back to the bump for his 4th inning of work.

The Stingers would take advantage of a weak inning by the MoonDogs putting up 5 in the 4th. The MoonDogs would respond with a run during the 5th to tie the game up.

The MoonDogs and Stingers would trade scoreless frames before the MoonDogs would get the upper hand with runners on base. Quagliano would make the Stingers pay with a well-placed double that Sojka failed to gather.

The 8th inning would be another trade of scoreless frames for the Dogs and Stingers. Tyler Vargas would record his seventh strikeout of the game keeping the MoonDogs lead at 1.

Ben Robichaux would give the MoonDogs an insurance run in the top of the 9th. Grant Garza would come in for save. Garza would make quick work of the first two batters before what looked to be a lower body injury removed him from the game. Tanner Shumski would come in to finish it for the MoonDogs. Shumski would throw one pitch to end the game for the MoonDogs as the sweep the Stingers 8-6.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.