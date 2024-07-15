Rox Pitch and Slug Their Way to Third Straight Sweep of Minot

July 15, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Will Henson of the St. Cloud Rox

MINOT, ND - The St. Cloud Rox (27-21) defeated the Minot Hot Tots (17-31) by a 6-2 score on Monday, July 15th. The Rox are now 9-6 in the second half and have swept three consecutive series against the Hot Tots.

Dallin Harrison (University of San Diego) set the tone on the mound for St. Cloud, turning in his third consecutive quality start. The right-hander struck out four in six innings of one-run baseball, improving his record to 4-0 and lowering his earned run average to 1.40. Owen Marsh (St. Petersburg College) and Tyler Hemmesch (University of Minnesota) finished the game with a scoreless inning each.

At the plate, the Rox launched multiple home runs for the fifth time in their last 10 games. Will Henson (Virginia Commonwealth University) crushed the first, a solo shot, for his second of the year in inning three. Jackson Hauge (University of Kansas) followed with his team-leading ninth, another solo blast, in the top of the fourth. Hauge now stands within one home run of tying the Rox single-season home run record, which currently belongs to Adam Martin.

St. Cloud would put the game out of reach with two-run sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Hauge ripped a double to score Ben Higdon (University of Southern Mississippi) before coming home on a Jackson Beaman (University of Iowa) single. An inning later, Henson scored on a wild pitch before Carter Hanson (University of Massachusetts) tagged a run-producing single. Higdon, Hanson, and Hauge each finished the night with a pair of hits.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Jackson Hauge!

The Rox will return to St. Cloud for a six-game homestand, their last before the All-Star break, with a two-game series against the Badlands Big Sticks. It starts on Tuesday, July 16th with a 6:35 p.m. Bark in the Park game presented by Granite City Pet Hospital. Wednesday's 6:35 p.m. contest is presented by Alliance Imaging and will feature Pink in the Park and Breast Cancer Awareness Night. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com!

The 2024 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

