Good to be Home - Chucks Split Series

July 15, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







Wausau, WI - The Woodchucks split the series with Green Bay and won their first game at home in eight days. They beat the Rockers tonight, 12-4.

Adiel Melendez (Montavello) made his first appearance since his All-Star nomination. Melendez went a full 3 innings pitched, striking out 3 and allowing just 2 runs. The Chucks are now 8-0 when Melendez pitches.

The Chucks got to work very early. After Jake Berkland (Mankato) reached base on a walk, Edian Espinal (Chipola) knocked his first home run of the year to put the Chucks up 2-0. Espinal would reach base 4 times, scoring in 3 of them.

The Chucks remained largely quiet, scoring 2 runs from Espinal and Austin Dearing (Florida International) to bring the score to 4-2.

After giving up 1 run in the top of the 6th, the Woodchucks answered it with a massive 7-run inning. Max Soliz Jr. (Houston, TX) reached on a walk and came around to score on a single from Luke Pemberton (Pepperdine). Jake Berkland earned an RBI when he batted around Pemberton, also on a single. After Sam Fischer (Florida International) and Espinal reached, Max Galvin (Miami) slugged out a single, scoring both and bringing the score to 8-3.

Colin Bruggemann (Oklahoma State) launched his 4th of the year, a 3-run shot near the video board to bring the score to 11-3.

Evan Alwine (Florida International) and Brayden Marks (Bradley University) both made appearances on the mound tonight. Alwine took over for the Chucks in the 4th, pitching 3 full and striking out 1. Alwine allowed just 1 unearned run. Marks made his 2nd appearance in the season. He also went 3 full and struck out 1, the final batter of the game to close it out for the Chucks.

The Chucks go on the road to face Madison tomorrow, before returning to Athletic Park to play a double-header makeup game against Madison. Both games will be 7 innings, with the first game starting at 5:05 PM. The first 500 fans who attend game 1 will receive a complimentary baseball, courtesy of the Medical College of Wisconsin! Game 2 will start 30 minutes after the first one ends, with the official time slated for 7:35 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.