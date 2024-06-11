Stingers Snap Losing Streak, Beat Rox 5-1

June 11, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

SAINT CLOUD, MN - After three straight losses, the Stingers got back in the win column Monday night, taking down the St. Cloud Rox 5-1.

After a few off games, the Stingers pitching staff got back on track, headlined by starter Will Whelan (Minnesota).

Whelan went 6 innings, giving up just one run on two hits, while striking out five.

The offense came largely from designated hitter Sam Siegel (Augustana) who got Willmar on the board in the 3rd, with a 2-run double.

Siegel then added on to his night in the 8th by blasting a solo home run to make it 3-1.

It was the same score in the 9th when the Stingers added on some insurance, thanks to back-to-back RBI doubles from Trevor Winterstein (Augustana) and Colton Griffin (Stephen F Austin), making it 5-1.

Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Andrew Baumgart (NDSU) closed things out, throwing three shutout innings while allowing just 2 hits and picking up a save.

With the series now tied, Stingers and Rox matchup again Tuesday night at 6:35 pm, again at Joe Faber Field.

