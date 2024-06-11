Rafters Clutch Hitting in the Eighth Secures Third Straight Victory

LA CROSSE, Wis. - The Rafters fell behind the eight ball early at Copeland Park but hit their stride at the perfect time.

The Loggers got the scoring started in the Monday night showdown with a three-run second inning. In his first at-bat at Copeland Park, shortstop Ryan Kucharek sent a two-run homer over the left field wall. The 2-0 lead for La Crosse became 3-0 after Gable Mitchell singled up the middle with two outs to score Cam Pruitt.

Wisconsin Rapids snagged a run back in the fourth via a Greyson Shafer RBI single. The Rafter first baseman brought home returning outfielder Jorge De Goti, who doubled to lead off the frame.

De Goti would plate the game's next run in the sixth with a lead-off solo blast to right-center field off Logger relief pitcher, Logan Runde.

Trailing 3-2 entering the eighth, a switch flipped for the Rafters. Miles Vandenhuevel led off the inning by reaching on an error from La Crosse third baseman Gable Mitchell. Trotter Boston then singled through the hole into right field, moving Vandenhuevel from first to third. Jorge De Goti brought Vandenhuevel home in the next plate appearance with a sacrifice fly, knotting the game at three all.

A Max McGwire single put runners on first and second before a walk of Greyson Shafer loaded the bases. Jake Beauchaine played hero for the Rafters with two outs and the bags juiced, lining a base hit up the middle to make it 5-3, the games final score.

Nick Paulsen got the start for Wisconsin Rapids. In his second start and third overall outing of the summer, the left-hander worked three frames. Paulsen allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits. He walked and struck out two while firing 57 pitches.

Tyler Albanese opposed Paulsen for La Crosse. The right-hander from San Jose State hurled five innings in his second outing of the season. He allowed one run on two hits, walked three, and struck out seven.

Jack Weissinger earned the win for the Rafters out of the bullpen. In his first appearance with Wisconsin Rapids, the Pomona Pitzer product threw two scoreless frames and only allowed one hit.

Logan Runde got tabbed with the loss for the Loggers. The right-hander surrendered four runs (three earned) on four hits. He walked one and struck out four on 55 pitches.

The Rafters are back in action tomorrow night on the road. It's the beginning of a home-and-home series with the Green Bay Rockers at Capital Credit Union Park. First pitch is slated for 6:35, the game can be heard on the radio home of Rafter Baseball, WFHR - 97.5 FM, 1320 AM.

