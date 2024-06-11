Growlers Bounce Back in Big Way, Scoring Season-High 13 Runs to Take Down Dock Spiders

Kalamazoo, Mich. - On Monday, June 10, the Kalamazoo Growlers (7-6) exploded for a season-high 13 runs on 18 hits to take down the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (5-9) 13-9.

Fond du Lac began Monday's matchup much similarly to the way they ended off Sunday's 11-2 thrashing, with the long ball. Georgia Tech sophomore Aidan Jolley crushed a 1-2 pitch from Jerad Berkenpas over the left field wall to put the Dock Spiders on the board.

K-Zoo would answer right back in the bottom of the frame, scoring a pair on four different singles with RBI from Krobin Griffin and Mike Sprockett. Fond du Lac wouldn't waste much time tying the ball game back up at two as Tyler Stack opened up the second with a solo shot, his second home run of the series.

The bats would stay hot on both ends halfway through the ball game. The Growlers took back the lead in the third plating a pair on two singles, an error, and a sac fly. Following an RBI single by Korbin Griffin in the fourth to put the Growlers up 5-2, the Dock Spiders' power would return. This time, it was Kelsen Johnson with a solo shot, the sixth Spider home run of the series would be followed up by an RBi double from Tyler Neisis to make it a one-run game.

From one punch to an uppercut, the Growlers blew it open in the bottom of the fifth. Scoring five runs, on four hits and four walks, K-Zoo put 11 men up the plate to go up 10-4. Kalamazoo plated another in the sixth on Korbin Griffin's third RBI base hit of the night.

In a game that looked to be all but done, the Dock Spiders quickly brought it back to a ballgame. Bringing 10 different men to the plate in the seventh, the Dock Spiders pounced on three different walks and an error to bring home five runs on just three hits to make it 11-9.

Like a broken record, the Growlers on repeat would answer offensively in the bottom of the seventh. Second-year Growler Kevin Krill opened it up with his first triple of his career and would score two batters later on a Travis Illitch pinch-hit RBI single. K-Zoo would add on one more with an RBI ground out by Savi Delgado going back up by four.

Jake Carroll and Tyler Papenbrock would secure the final six outs to close out the game, pushing the Growlers back above .500.

K-Zoo heads back on the road today up to Mequon, WI for a two-game series against the Lakeshore Chinooks. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET.

