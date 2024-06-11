Huskies Hot Bats Get Another Test in Big Divisional Matchup vs la Crosse

June 11, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth Huskies News Release







The Duluth Huskies return home following a two-game road sweep against the Thunder Bay Border Cats. By winning the last two games, the Huskies earned a 3-3 split in the six-game series. The La Crosse Loggers come to the Wade now to begin a four-game home stand. Here are the five things to know and game notes packet (above) for the upcoming series.

LAST TIME OUT: The Huskies return to Wade Stadium after taking two in a row from Thunder Bay, closing out a six game series against the Border Cats in a 3-3 split. During the games, the Huskies hit three home runs, all of which gave Duluth the lead after they were either tied or trailing. Game one was one of the wilder games you might ever see in baseball with Duluth winning, 11-10. The big hit in this game came off the bat of Nebraska Omaha's Cardel Dick, a three-run blast that gave Duluth an 8-6 lead. The winning run, however, was scored via an error. In game two, the only runs for Duluth scored came via the long ball. First, it was a grand slam from Brady Sullivan. Then, in the ninth, MJ Sweeney broke a 4-4 tie with a two-run home run.

OFFENSE LEADS THE WAY: After the 2023 season where the Huskies averaged 7.72 runs per game, the Huskies offense is once again off to a blistering start. Through 14 games, the Huskies have scored 90 runs for an average of 6.42 runs per game, the 8th best mark in the Northwoods League. In their eight (8) victories, the Huskies offense has scored 75 of their 90 runs, for an average of 9.38 runs per game. On the flip side, this means in their six (6) losses, that number plummets to just 2.5 runs per game.

HUSKIES HOMERS: In their road sweep at Thunder Bay, the Huskies belted three (3) home runs, one each from Brady Sullivan, Cardel Dick, and MJ Sweeney. It gives the Huskies nine (9) homers on the season, a mark that is third-most in the Great Plains behind Eau Claire (14) and St. Cloud (12). Of Duluth's nine home runs, eight (8) have come on the road. MJ Sweeney's go-ahead home run on Monday was his third home run of the season. The 6'7 slugger is tied for fifth atop the home runs leaderboard in the Northwoods League. With the homers from Sullivan and Dick, the Huskies now have had six (6) different players who have left the yard this season.

WELCOME HOME, HUSKIES: Through the first 14 games of the season, the Huskies have played just four (4) of them in the friendly confines of Wade Stadium. The series against La Crosse marks the beginning of a four-game home stand, the first extended home stand of the season for Duluth. In all, they will be at home for seven (7) of their next eight games played. :ast season, Duluth went 20-16 at home; however, this season, they are just 1-3. Wade Stadium has been the Huskies home ballpark since the Huskies formed back in 2003, meaning the stadium is in their 22nd season of hosting the Huskies this year. If the math is not mathing for you there, there is a season lost in there due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, a year in which the Huskies did not participate in the league's season.

LOOKING AT THE LOGGERS: La Crosse comes into the Wade with a matching 8-6 record as the Huskies; however, contrary to the Huskies, they have lost two games in a row. Both came against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters in a home-and-home, dropping the first game on the road, 8-5, and losing the second game at home, 5-3.Keeping opponents off the board has been the calling card for the Loggers this season, with the team ERA of 4.43 ranking 5th in the Northwoods League. On the flip side, their offense has only eclipsed six (6) runs just once in their start to the season. As a whole, the Loggers have scored just 70 runs, 7th-fewest in the Northwoods League. However, once the Huskies get runners on base, look out. They've swiped 53 bases so far this season, most in the Northwoods League. The offense is led by Matthew Miura and Jack Collins. Miura is an on-base machine so far, with a team-leading .368 BA. Collins leads the team with five (5) doubles, has a home run on the season as well as a 1.060 OPS.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.