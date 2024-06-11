Rockers Sink the Rafters to Pick up Third Straight Win

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Behind a masterful performance from shortstop Sam Miller (Columbia), the Rockers took down the Rafters 6-3 tonight to extend their winning streak.

Miller finished the contest going 3-4 at the plate with four RBI and a pair of home runs. The Pittsburgh native now paces Green Bay with three bombs on the season and is tied for the team lead with 10 RBI. Miller also got it done on defense, as he was involved in five outs including a double play.

The first of the Columbia product's two home runs came in the bottom of the first inning. That three-run blast set the tone from the jump, as the Rockers proceeded to add a run in the second frame courtesy of a Lane Allen (Blinn) sacrifice fly.

Allen picked up yet another RBI in the fourth inning, when he brought Sam Miller home on a single into left field. The third baseman has batted an impressive .500 through his first five games in Green Bay.

Wisconsin Rapids did break their scoring seal in the top of the fifth, though that was short lived due to a Sam Miller solo-shot in the bottom of the sixth.

The Rafters responded once more with two runs in the seventh, but the early 5-1 deficit proved to be too much to overcome.

Green Bay starting pitcher Mikel Howell (Southern Arkansas) also had a standout game: the senior picked up his first win of the season after tossing 6.2 innings. Not only was that the longest any Rockers pitcher has lasted on the mound this summer, but Howell also threw a season-high 103 pitches.

After his night came to a close, Howell's college teammate Treshon Paschal (Southern Arkansas) and Henry Chabot (Chapman) came in and combined for just over two no-hit frames.

The Rockers look to sweep their first series of the year against the Rafters when they travel to Wisconsin Rapids tomorrow. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Then on Thursday, Green Bay returns to Capital Credit Union Park for a clash with the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders. That will be the first meeting between the Dock Spiders and the Rockers at Capital Credit Union Park this year.

The matchup also marks another Thirsty Thursday at the park, which means all domestic taps will be half-priced through the fifth inning. Tickets to the Bud Light Party Patio are also only $30. And as always, there will be live music pre-game, with New Dueling Pianos performing on Thursday.

