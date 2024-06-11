Battle for First Place: Battle Jacks vs. Rivets Showdown in Rockford. Rivets Win 12-8

June 11, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ROCKFORD, IL - It was a battle for first place in the Great Lakes East Division as the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (9-5) took on the Rockford Rivets (9-5). BC was looking to keep the momentum as they hit the road coming off a two-game win streak from their doubleheader on Monday night.

Robert Klann (Michigan State University) got the nod to start for Battle Creek and found himself in a tough spot out of the gate. Maddox Mihalakis (University of Arizona) laid out an RBI triple for the Rivets to make it 1-0 in the bottom of the first. Mihalakis slugged the baseball out to center field driving in Kyle Schupman (University of Cincinnati).

Klann responded after conceding the run by striking out two batters in the top of the 2nd inning. Landon Southern (Anderson University) struggled as well in 3 innings pitched. Alex Fernandes (University of Memphis) capitalized on an overthrow by the Rockford defense, advancing from first to third base and putting himself in scoring position. Cayden Wotipka (Lower Columbia College) knotted it up before a sacrifice flyout by Jacob Brown (College of Charleston), Xavier Ulrich with a single to left field, and Garrett Smith (Montana State Billings) with a 2 RBI double to make it 5-1 Battle Jacks.

Camdyn Martindale (Saint Peter's University) came in for Battle Creek in the bottom of the 4th inning. Martindale responded to giving up a sacrifice flyout from Mihalakis with a pickoff at first base that helped him get out of a jam.

In the top of the 6th, the Battle Jacks loaded the bases with Wotipka at the plate, but a 4-6-3 double play ended their scoring opportunity.

Wotipka responded on defense with an impressive catch for the second out, even as he collided with the outfield wall.

Jack Zebig (Maryville University) brought the Rivets back into the game with an RBI single, the runs kept pouring on with miscues from the Battle Creek defense to give Rockford 5 runs and a 9-5 lead in the bottom of the 6th inning.

The Rivets were not done yet as they also scored two more runs in the bottom of the 7th inning to make it 11-5.

Nick Demarco (Notre Dame) joined the party for Rockford with the RBI double.

While Battle Creek had a late surge with a home run from Smith, Cameron Nohos (University of Illinois-Chicago) got the save to put the Rivets in first place in the Great Lakes East Division.

Mihalakis had himself a night with a 5 RBI total making him the player of the game.

The Battle Jacks will look to bounce back in game two at Rivets Stadium and even the series.

