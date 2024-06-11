Rockers Topple the Chinooks for Second Time in Two Days

June 11, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers pose after a win

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers pose after a win(Green Bay Rockers)

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers weathered a series of storms from the Chinooks en route to a 5-3 victory at Capital Credit Union Park. By the end of the contest, Green Bay stranded 13 Lakeshore batters on base.

Though, it was the Rocker offense that came out the gates with urgency. With back-to-back RBI singles form DH Jake Bold (Princeton) and infielder Sam Miller (Columbia), Green Bay got out to an early 2-0 lead.

The Rockers maintained that advantage behind some stellar pitching from Jagger Edwards (Columbia). The Texas native went four innings in his first start of the summer, only giving up one run while fanning seven at the plate.

Lakeshore eventually responded with a pair of runs: one in the fourth and one in the fifth. However, that was as close as the Chinooks would get.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Green Bay infielder Cooper Kelly (Oral Roberts) and catcher Mason Eckelman (Ohio State) brought in runners with consecutive singles. Then, infielder Lane Allen (Blinn) added a third score on a fielder's choice RBI.

The Chinooks made a push at the top of the seventh, loading the bases with no outs, down three. But that's when the Rockers went to bullpen and called on Nainoa Cardinez (Hawaii). The third-year Rocker entered the contest and proceeded to strike out two batters to escape the jam.

From there, Cardinez only gave up one hit over the final two frames and helped seal the deal for Green Bay. And in doing so, the righty propelled the Rockers to their first back-to-back wins of the summer.

The Rockers set out to make it three in a row when they host the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. That meeting is set to be the first matchup between the two Great Lakes West foes.

Wisconsin Rapids currently sits at 7-6 on the season, which is good for third place in the division. Tomorrow's tilt is also one of 12 times the Rockers and the Rafters face off in 2024.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m with live music from then until the end of the third inning provided by Alex Jeffery. The game also marks another two-for-one Tuesday, which means all reserved tickets in the main seating bowl are two for the price of one.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.