Madison Mallards' Late Rally Falls Short In Loss

June 11, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Wausau, WI - The Madison Mallards mounted a ninth inning comeback in Wausau on Monday night, but it wasn't enough as they were defeated 4-3 by the Woodchucks.

The Mallards offense was stifled for the majority of the night, as Tyler Smith (South Alabama) threw six scoreless innings on the mound for Wausau. Smith allowed just three hits and struck out seven in the outing.

Drew Deremer (Iowa) was solid on the mound for Madison, striking out eight and giving up only two earned runs. However, he was chased from the game after recording one out in the fifth inning, as the Woodchucks rallied to push across three runs in the frame and extend their lead to 4-0.

The score would remain the same until the ninth inning, when the Mallards tallied three runs. The rally would prove to be too little, too late as the Woodchucks escaped without any further damage to earn the win.

Smith recorded his second win of the season on the mound for the Woodchucks, while Deremer was charged with the loss for Madison. Eric Valdez (Feather River College) picked up his second save of the season.

The Mallards will head to Fond du Lac to face the Dock Spiders on Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. The next home game at Warner Park will be on Wednesday night, also against Fond du Lac. The first pitch for that game is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

