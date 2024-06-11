Rockers Host the Rafters for First Matchup of the Summer
June 11, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Green Bay Rockers News Release
Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers welcome the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters to Capital Credit Union Park tonight at 6:35 pm. Both teams enter the contest on winning streaks, as Green Bay has won its past two while Rapids has won three-straight.
The Rockers' most recent win came last night against the Chinooks 5-3. In that contest, five different Green Bay batters registered RBI-singles to take care of Lakeshore.
On Sunday, the Rockers defeated the Chinooks 12-7 behind a season-best 15 hits.
The Rockers set out to pick up their third consecutive victory in their first matchup with the Rafters of 2024. Wisconsin Rapids currently sits at third place in the Great Lakes West Division with a 7-6 record.
Looking to help Green Bay extend its winning streak is starting pitcher Mikel Howell (Southern Arkansas). The righty has thrown just under nine innings across his two starts this season. In those games, Howell has struck out eight batters while walking just four.
As a staff, Wisconsin Rapids ranks towards the middle of the pack in team ERA (5.53) among the Northwoods League. Though, the team's pitchers have allowed the sixth fewest hits in the league thus far.
It's 2-for-1 Topper's Tuesday at Capital Credit Union Park, meaning all reserved tickets in the main seating bowl are two for the price of one. Fans can also purchase 2-for-1 Large Topper's Pizzas via the QR code in-stadium or on the Topper's website.
Gates for tonight's tilt open at 5:30 p.m., and Alex Jeffery will be playing live music from then until the end of the third inning.
