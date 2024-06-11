Huskies Slash the Loggers in Game One
June 11, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Duluth Huskies News Release
A quality start by Gilbert Saunders throwing 3 scoreless innings. A single in the bottom of the 3rd by Charlie Sutherland jump started the offense, who would be brought in curtsy of Jayden Duplantier. This would be followed up by 3 scoreless innings by the right hander Ian Moore. After a couple down innings offensively, the Huskies rally 5 runs in the bottom of the 6th. After back-to-back walks Brady Sullivan hit a pinch-hit RBI double. Sutherland and Gonzalez would also tack on a RBI in the inning as well. This would be followed up by 2 more runs scored by the Huskies in the 8th. Liam Thompson would close things out for the Huskies pitching the final two innings of play.
The Loggers defense was lead by pitcher Nik Copenhaver, who pitched 4 strong innings to start off the game. However, unfortunate base running plagued the Loggers offense whenever they would get something going. They would bring in their first run of the game from a RBI single by Gable Mitchell, who would drive in Cooper Brass. Making a push in the top of the 8th came with a RBI double by Luke Anderson. Although, the Loggers would not go down without a fight, adding 2 more runs in the top of the 9th. Ultimately the late charge by the Loggers offense would not be enough as the Huskies would go onto win tonight's game 8-4.
Huskies Slash the Loggers in Game One
