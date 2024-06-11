Bismarck Can't Contain Minot's Offense, Fall 14-6

June 11, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







(BISMARCK, ND) - The Larks allow double-digit walks for the second straight game, swept by the Minot Hot Tots.

The Hot Tots picked up where they left off last night, scoring four runs in the first inning and two in the second. After the first out of the game was recorded, seven consecutive batters reached base safely. Tristian Moore (University of Houston) doubled off the right field wall for his first of three extra-base hits through the first three innings. Mateo Serna singled up the middle to drive in Moore for the game's first run. Evan Dempsey (Florida Gulf Coast University) followed with a single but was eliminated after he was hit by a ball put in play by Wyatt Reginato (Colorado State University - Pueblo). With two outs, Trae Cassidy (Ohio University) walked to load the bases and Jaeden Jrdhal (University of Charleston)was hit by a pitch, scoring Serna. Sam Holthaus (St. Cloud Technical and Community College) extended the lead to four, lining a 3-1 fastball to center field.

Minot added two more in the second, beginning with Tristian Moore who tripled off the left-field wall. and Mateo Serna followed with a four-pitch walk. With two outs in the inning, Wyatt Reginato extended the lead to 5-1, forcing the Larks' second basement to rush his throw, allowing Moore to score on an error. Trae Cassidy capitalized on the Bismarck mistake, knocking in his sixth RBI against the Larks this season.

Wyatt Reginato singled to lead off the fourth inning and moved into scoring position on his third stolen base of the year. Trae Cassidy recorded his second straight RBI single on the next pitch, giving the Hot Tots a 7-1 lead.

Joey Baran (Western Kentucky) led off the bottom of the fourth with a walk and Jaron Cotton (Barton Community College) followed suit, reaching base for the first time this season. Both runners advanced 90 feet on a fielder's choice from Brady Krzciok (Central Michigan). Michael Davinni (University of Utah) cut the deficit to 7-2, working a strong at-bat and scoring Baran on a sacrifice fly.

Minot broke the game open in the sixth, scoring five runs on three hits, and four walks. Wyatt Reginato started it off for the Tots, recording his second hit of the night on a double. Trae Cassidy followed with a walk and both runners came in to score in a double from Elias Fiddler (University of Utah) who entered the game in the fourth inning. Keanu Jacobs-Guishard (Grambling State University) walked and Jonah Shields (California State University Bakersfield) singled to load the bases. Tristian Moore and Mateo Serna drew back-to-back RBI walks, with Serna extending the lead to 12-2 in his third walk of the game.

The Hot Tots added two more runs in the eighth after the Larks added a run on an RBI single from Brady Krzciok. Keanu Jacobs-Guishard started the eighth with the Tots' ninth walk of the game. Jonah Shields reached on a hit-by-pitch and Tristian Moore recorded his fourth hit, scoring Jacobs-Guidshard on a single to right field. Mateo Serna reached base safely for the sixth time tonight, driving in his third run on a single while extending the lead to 14-3.

Bismarck cut the deficit to eight, sending nine to the plate while scoring three. Isaac Huertl drew a four-pitch walk after entering the game as a pinch hitter. Joey Baran followed with his second walk of the night and Brady Krzciok loaded the bases on another walk. Michael Davinni drove in his second run of the evening and Jaylen Edmonds walked to bring home another. Erick Dessens then cut the Minot lead to 14-6 on a deep sacrifice fly to score Krzciok.

The homestand finale is scheduled for 6:35 pm in the first matchup between the Badlands Big Sticks. The Larks will be back at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark for a two-game series against the Wilmar Stingers starting Saturday, June 15th at 6:35 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.