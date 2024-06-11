Mankato Outlasts, Sweeps Rochester

The Honkers came up just short of their third win of the year in Monday night's 9-8 loss in Mankato.

Rochester erased a five-run deficit in the fifth, bringing ten hitters to the plate. Luca Dipaolo supplied the big blow with a two-RBI double that scored Augusto Mungarrieta and Dom Rodriguez. Dipalo went 2/4 on the night.

Rodriguez singled home another run in the sixth, extending the Honkers' lead to 8-6. He ended up with three hits. Also of note, Mungarrieta went 4/5 out of the two spot.

However, the lead wouldn't last and the Honkers gave up three runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Grant Garza entered for the save opportunity for Mankato. Rochester was able to load the bases with two outs, but Jared Lewis struck out to end the game.

The Honkers are now 2-12. They will be back in Waterloo on Tuesday night.

