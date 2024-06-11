Woodchucks Beat the Express in First Meeting Since 2013

Wausau, WI - The Woodchucks take game one of the home-and-home series against the Eau Claire Express, 7-3. The Chucks are still undefeated at home.

Adiel Melendez (Montavello) got the start tonight for the Chucks, and pitched a full 5 innings. He allowed just one run, one hit, and struck out 5. He has 12 strikeouts on the season.

The game was a pitcher's duel through the first 3 innings, the Chucks breaking the deadlock in the bottom of the 2nd. Max Soliz Jr. (Chattahoochee Valley) came around to score on a single from Jacob Haley (University of South Alabama) to take the lead 1-0.

Max Galvin (Oklahoma State) doubled in the bottom of the 3rd to drive home Drew Berkland (Minnesota) to retake the lead 2-1. It is Galvin's 5th double of the year.

The Chucks broke open the scoring in the bottom of the 4th. A sac-fly from Isaac Webb (Corpus Christi) scored Deiten Lachance (McClennan Community) to increase the lead 3-1. After singles from Jake Berkland (Mankato State) and Jonah St. Antoine (University of Pittsburgh), Drew Berkland blasted a home run to left-center field to bring the score to 6-1. It is Berkland's 3rd homerun of the season.

Seth Clausen (Minnesota) got the nod to take the bump for the Woodchucks to close out the game. Clausen struck out three to bring the Chucks to victory.

The Chucks go on a 5 game away trip, kicking that off with game two of the home-and-home series against Eau Claire. The Chucks will return home on Tuesday, June 18th against the Lakeshore Chinooks, to kick off a 5-game home stand. First pitch for that game is at 6:35pm.

