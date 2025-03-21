Rockers Add Three Players to the Infield Mix

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Today the Rockers announced the addition of three infielders to the 2025 squad. Middle infielders David Ballenilla (Central Arizona College) and Jake Altman (Northern Kentucky) will be joined by University of Oklahoma commit Cooper Smith (Northern Oklahoma-Enid) in Green Bay this summer.

David Ballenilla- IF - 6'0"/190 - Sophomore

Born and raised in the Dominican Republic, Ballenilla moved to Boston where he showcased himself as a premier offensive player and defender at shortstop. As a true freshman at Central Arizona College, he hit to the tune of a .455 batting average and .509 on-base percentage across 16 games. This spring, he picked up where he left off. Through his first 26 games, he has posted a .320 average and has gotten on base at a .469 clip while scoring 24 runs and driving in seven runs. He is no stranger to summer baseball, having spent last summer with the Yakima Valley Pippins in the West Coast League where he appeared in 28 games and batted .261 with 12 RBIs. He has also appeared in the ACCAC Division 1 All-Star Game and the New Balance Future Stars Series at Fenway Park in Boston.

Jake Altman - IF - 5'11"/190 - Sophomore

Altman, who hails from San Diego, California, is amid his sophomore season at Northern Kentucky. As a true freshman, he appeared in 31 games and posted a .279 batting average and .402 on-base percentage for the Norse. This spring he has appeared in 16 games on the infield and carries a .246 average into weekend play.

Cooper Smith - 1B - 6'0"/195 - Sophomore

Smith has appeared in 25 games at Northern Oklahoma-Enid junior college this spring where he has hit .324 with seven doubles, three home runs, and 28 RBIs on the young season. He has shown a keen eye at the plate, walking 22 times compared to just five strikeouts, leading to a .495 on-base percentage. The University of Oklahoma commit has been a standout player for the Jets since his freshman year, when he hit .391 with 20 doubles, nine home runs and 52 RBIs during his rookie season. His freshman year he also showed a disciplined approach at the plate, evidenced by a 40:22 walk-to-strikeout ratio.

