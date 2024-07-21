Stingers Lose to Larks to Split Series

WILLMAR, MN - On the last day before the All-Star break, the Stingers dropped a game to the Bismarck Larks by a score of 6-3.

The Larks got on the board first in the 4th on a three-run homer and never surrendered the lead again.

Willmar got one back in the bottom of the inning as Andrew Sojka (CSUN) tripled and was brought home on a sacrifice fly, making it 3-1.

Bismarck got the lead back out to 6-1 in the 6th, scoring three more runs.

Again Willmar answered again after back to back doubles from Brett Blair (Stanford) and Liam Bushey (Western Illinois) bringing it back to 6-2.

Blair doubled again in the 8th, this time driving home a run, making it 6-3.

But Bismarck was able to hold on for the win and earn the series split.

Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Greysen Strauss (Northeast CC) pitched two innings and only allowed one hit.

Willmar will be back in action on Thursday following the All-Star break, with first pitch at 6:35 pm against the Mankato MoonDogs at Bill Taunton Stadium.

