MoonDogs Split Series with the Big Sticks in a Close Battle

July 21, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The MoonDogs will go down to the Big Sticks, losing 8-6.

Dylan Waite (University of Hawaii) would start on the mound tonight for the MoonDogs. Waite would record 4 innings pitched and 3 strikeouts.

The MoonDogs would remain scoreless until the top of the fifth, whereas the Big Sticks would take the lead early, scoring in the first and second innings.

Casey Sorg (Bellarmine University) would hit a double to allow him to reach base. With Cooper Neville (Grand Canyon University) up to bat, Sorg would move forward to third due to a passed ball. Neville would hit a putout that would bring home Sorg to score.

The Big Sticks would follow the MoonDogs solo run, adding 3 to their score.

Joe Skapinetz (Lafayette College) would be the first relief arm for the MoonDogs. Skapinetz would record 1 inning pitched and 2 strikeouts.

The sixth inning would be a big one for the MoonDogs as Jake Duer (Texas Christian University) would hit a home run! Duer's home run would bring in Matthew Fleischhacker (Minnesota State University- Mankato) and Brody Delamielleure (Florida State University) to score!

Nate Zyzda (University of Missouri-St. Louis) would take over on the bump. Zyzda would record 2 innings pitched and 1 strikeout.

The seventh inning would be the last inning the MoonDogs would score in as Connor Bain (Drury University) would hit a home run, and bring in Nico Libed (San Diego) to score!

The Big Sticks would follow up with recording 1 more run in the bottom of the seventh.

The eighth and ninth would remain scoreless for both teams.

Tyler Vargas (Sac City) would be the last arm for the MoonDogs. Vargas would record 1 inning pitched and 1 strikeout.

The MoonDogs would lose in a tough battle with the Big Sticks, 8-6. The MoonDogs will be back in action on the 24th, vs the Rochester Honkers.

