Chucks Reel in Chinooks - Sweep Series

July 21, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







Wausau, WI - The Woodchucks sweep the season series finale over the Chinooks, winning game two 15-6. The Chucks are 10-0 when they score 10+ runs.

The Chucks sent five pitchers to the mound over 8 innings. Evan Alwine (FIU) made his first start of the season today. He went 4.2 innings-pitched and had 3 strikeouts, and allowed just 2 walks. David Morrissey (Eastern Florida State College) took over in relief for Alwine, pitching in the 5th inning. He allowed no runs and just 2 hits, striking out 2. Morrissey also earned the win, bringing his season record to 2-0.

Grant Parr (Northeastern State University) and Hudson Hart (Oral Roberts) made their debuts today for the Chucks. Parr went 1 inning and struck out 1. Hart did the same. Travis Lutz (Bradley University) got the top of the 9th, striking out the side and securing the Chucks Victory.

The Chucks got on the board early, thanks to a Max Soliz Jr. (Kansas) RBI single that scored Max Galvin (Miami). The Chucks would score one more in the 4th, with Hayden Christiansen (Xavier) earning an RBI from a Sac-Fly. The Chucks blew things open in the 5th, scoring 4 runs off walks and a single from Max Galvin.

The Chucks would score in every inning after. They scored 2 in the 6th from a 2-run blast from Vance Sheahan (USC-Upstate). It was also the first home run of the season for Sheahan. It was followed by a 5-run 7th inning, with Max Galvin launching a leadoff home run for his 8th of the year. The Chucks then scored 3-runs off walks, and an RBI single from St. Antoine.

Bryce Hubbard (Northwest Florida State College) knocked his 7th of the year in the bottom of the 8th, a solo shot to put things well out of reach for the Chucks, en route to a 15-6 victory.

The All-Star break starts tomorrow, with the Home Run Challenge on July 22nd. Max Soliz Jr. and Max Galvin are both competitors in the Challenge. The All-Star game will be on July 23rd, with an off day on the 24th as part of the break. The Chucks return home on the 25th for a bobblehead giveaway! The first 500 fans will receive a bobblehead courtesy of Festival Foods OR you can purchase our bobblehead package to reserve yours today for $15! First pitch is at 6:35PM.

