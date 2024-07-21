Mankato MoonDogs Alum Jacob Wilson Debuts with the Athletics

Rochester, Minn. - Former Mankato MoonDog Jacob Wilson made his Major League debut for the Oakland Athletics on Friday, July 19, 2024. Wilson is the 360th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Wilson, who played collegiately at Grand Canyon University, played for the Mankato MoonDogs in 2021. He was drafted in the 1st round, 6th overall, of the 2023 MLB draft by the Athletics.

In 2021 with the MoonDogs, Wilson played in 27 games and hit .302 with two home runs, five doubles, and 11 runs scored. He drove in 15 and walked nine times.

Wilson started his professional career in 2023 with the Athletics Rookie level team in the Arizona Complex League. After three games he was sent to the Lansing Lugnuts of the High-A Midwest League. Between the two clubs he played in 26 games and hit .333 with a home run, 11 doubles and 13 RBI. He stole four bases and scored 17 times.

Prior to his callup to the Athletics, Wilson had started the season with the Athletics team in the Arizona Complex League. After five games he moved up to the Midland RockHounds of the AA Texas League. He would play in 22 games in Midland before another promotion to the Las Vegas Aviators of the AAA Pacific Coast League. For the year he was hitting .438 in 46 games with seven home runs, 25 doubles and 34 RBI. In his Major League debut against the Los Angeles Angels, Wilson started the game at shortstop and went 1 for 1 at the plate with a run scored.

