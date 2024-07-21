July 21st Bucks vs. Mud Puppies Game Rained Out

Waterloo, IA - The Sunday, July 21st Waterloo Bucks contest vs. the Minnesota Mud Puppies has been cancelled due to rain and unplayable field conditions. The game will not be made up.

Tickets for Sunday's game (used or unused) may be exchanged at the Riverfront Stadium Ticket Window for any other 2024 Bucks' regular season game for the same or lesser value. Any groups in all-inclusive areas can contact their sales representative for further information.

Waterloo enters the Northwoods League All-Star Break winning six of their last ten games. The Bucks will have two players in the NWL All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 23rd in Mankato, Minnesota: outfielder Larry Edwards and pitcher Chaney Trout.

The Bucks' next home game is Monday, July 29 at 6:35 pm versus the Rockford Rivets. Tickets are currently available by calling the Bucks Ticket Line at (319) 232-5633 or online: https://waterloo-bucks.nwltickets.com/SingleGame/Tickets. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

