July 21st Bucks vs. Mud Puppies Game Rained Out
July 21, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Waterloo Bucks News Release
Waterloo, IA - The Sunday, July 21st Waterloo Bucks contest vs. the Minnesota Mud Puppies has been cancelled due to rain and unplayable field conditions. The game will not be made up.
Tickets for Sunday's game (used or unused) may be exchanged at the Riverfront Stadium Ticket Window for any other 2024 Bucks' regular season game for the same or lesser value. Any groups in all-inclusive areas can contact their sales representative for further information.
Waterloo enters the Northwoods League All-Star Break winning six of their last ten games. The Bucks will have two players in the NWL All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 23rd in Mankato, Minnesota: outfielder Larry Edwards and pitcher Chaney Trout.
The Bucks' next home game is Monday, July 29 at 6:35 pm versus the Rockford Rivets. Tickets are currently available by calling the Bucks Ticket Line at (319) 232-5633 or online: https://waterloo-bucks.nwltickets.com/SingleGame/Tickets. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 21, 2024
- MoonDogs Split Series with the Big Sticks in a Close Battle - Mankato MoonDogs
- Rochester Staves off Multiple Comeback Attempts, Win 13-11 - Rochester Honkers
- Rox Secure Eighth Consecutive Win, Sweep Minot with 8-2 Victory - St. Cloud Rox
- July 21st Bucks vs. Mud Puppies Game Rained Out - Waterloo Bucks
- From Mequon to the MLB: Draft Recap - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Loggers Overwhelmed by Rafters in 14-2 Home Defeat - La Crosse Loggers
- Stingers Lose to Larks to Split Series - Willmar Stingers
- Joe Vos Walks off Eau Claire as the Huskies Put up 7 Unanswered to Beat the Express - Duluth Huskies
- Best Homers Twice, Mallards Sweep Kokomo - Madison Mallards
- Woodchucks Sweep Weekend Series in Wausau - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Three Home Run Game for Dock Spiders Falls Short Against Green Bay, 9-5 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Chucks Reel in Chinooks - Sweep Series - Wausau Woodchucks
- Royal Oak's Late Rally Forces Split with Kingfish - Kenosha Kingfish
- Rockers' Early Flurry Too Much for the Dock Spiders to Overcome - Green Bay Rockers
- Mankato MoonDogs Alum Jacob Wilson Debuts with the Athletics - Northwoods
- Rockers Aim to Enter All-Star Break with a Sweep of the Dock Spiders - Green Bay Rockers
- Growlers Complete Seventh Shutout of the Season in Win Over Battle Creek - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Game Preview: Familiar Foe Awaits Huskies in Last Game Before All-Star Break - Duluth Huskies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Waterloo Bucks Stories
- July 21st Bucks vs. Mud Puppies Game Rained Out
- Former Buck Marcus Morgan Chosen in 2024 MLB Draft
- Pair of Bucks Named to Great Plains All-Star Team
- Bucks to Hold Baseball Camp on July 20 Presented by Peoples Community Health Clinic
- Tuesday's Bucks vs. Express Game Postponed