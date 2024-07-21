Best Homers Twice, Mallards Sweep Kokomo

July 21, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison, WI - Justin Best (Florida State) smashed a solo home run in the second inning, and a grand slam in the sixth inning as the Madison Mallards (38-16) cruised to a 10-5 victory over the Kokomo Jackrabbits (16-39) on Sunday afternoon at Warner Park.

After Best started the scoring with his first long ball of the afternoon, Frankie Carney (UC Irvine) extended the lead to 2-0 with an RBI double. Carney now has seven runs batted in over his last four games.

Will Simmons (North Carolina) had a strong start on the mound in his second appearance of the season for the Mallards. He tossed four scoreless innings and struck out three hitters in the outing.

With the Mallards lead at 3-0, Davis Hamilton added on to it with a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning. It was the third home run of the season for Hamilton.

After Kokomo scored a pair of runs in the top of the sixth inning, the Mallards answered with a huge home half. The grand slam from Best was part of a six-run inning, as the Mallards opened up a 10-2 lead. The Jackrabbits showed signs of life with a three-run ninth inning, but it wasn't enough as the Mallards held on to sweep the two game set.

Liam McKillop (Southern Illinois University Edwardsville) was credited with the win for the Mallards in relief, his second of the season. Connor Throneberry (Penn State) was charged with the loss for the Jackrabbits.

Madisons improves to 14-6 in the second half with the win, and remain in second place in the Great Lakes West. With the loss, the Jackrabbits fall to 5-15 and sit in last place in the Great Lakes East.

The Mallards will have three days off for the All-Star break, before returning to action on Thursday at Warner Park against the Rockford Rivets. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

