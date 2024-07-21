Rockers' Early Flurry Too Much for the Dock Spiders to Overcome

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (10-8) outlasted the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (6-14) at Capital Credit Union Park this afternoon 9-5. Green Bay has now won six straight games and nine of its last ten. The Rockers have the next three days off for the All-Star break, before a four-game stretch against the Wausau Woodchucks next week.

Green Bay wasted no time setting the tone in today's tilt: starting pitcher Caleb Ruter (Colorado Mesa) only needed seven pitches to get out of the opening frame.

After Ruter made quick work of the Dock Spiders, the Rockers poured on four runs in the bottom of the first. Highlights from the inning include a RBI-single by Jake Bold (Princeton) and RBI-double from Nick Harms (Case Western Reserve).

The second inning played out nearly the same for Green Bay. Ruter and the defense only faced four batters, then the offense followed up with three more runs. Leading the way for the Rockers this time was Mulivai Levu (UCLA), who cranked a RBI-double into right field.

After two innings, the Rockers were up 7-0. That was when Caleb Ruter really hit stride, as he struck out four batters over the next three frames - finishing with six punch outs on the afternoon.

However, Fond du Lac had a big response in the fifth inning, as Drew Howard (Evansville) and Parker Knoll (Lawrence) each had home runs to cut the lead to three.

That rally was short lived, though, because Makani Tanaka (Oral Roberts) crushed his first long-ball of the summer over the right field wall just one inning later. The outfielder's day did not end there either: Tanaka hit a second solo-shot in his very next at bat during the eighth inning.

The Dock Spiders did score once in between Tanaka's two homers, but that would be all they could manage. Reliever Kameron Douglas (Alabama State) fanned four batters in two innings, before closer Kyle Dobyns sealed the deal with two scoreless innings.

With today's result, Green Bay has won six straight heading into the All-Star break. Their next home game is on July 26, at 6:35 p.m. against Wausau - which is also the last Fish Fry Friday of the summer. Game-worn Supper Clubbers jerseys will be auctioned off during that night, and we will be serving old fashioneds as well.

Other festivities include live music from Conscious Pilot from the time gates open at 5:30 through the end of the third inning, and post-game fireworks at Capital Credit Union Park.

