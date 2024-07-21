Rockers Aim to Enter All-Star Break with a Sweep of the Dock Spiders

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (9-8) host the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (6-13) this afternoon at 1:05 p.m. in the last game before the All-Star break. Green Bay shutout Fond du Lac yesterday afternoon 8-0, only allowing two hits on the day.

The Rockers are winners of their last five games, and eight of their last nine. Green Bay has also won three consecutive matchups with Fond du Lac, so it sets out to continue that success today.

This afternoon's starter for the Rockers is Caleb Ruter (Colorado Mesa). The southpaw has a pair of starts under his belt so far this summer, with his debut coming against the Dock Spiders on July 8. In that contest, Ruter struck out four batters in as many innings while allowing three runs.

Fond du Lac is handing the ball to Amar Tsengeg (Northwestern), who is making his sixth start of the campaign. The sophomore, who played for the Dock Spiders last summer too, has over 90 career innings pitched in the Northwoods League. This season, Tsengeg boasts the third most strikeouts of any Fond du Lac pitcher with 28.

Today's game is "Wrestling Day" at Capital Credit Union Park, and pro-wrestler Al Snow will be in attendance to sign autographs and take pictures with fans when gates open at noon.

Also at noon, The Cheese Doodles will be performing on the Security-Luebke Roofing Stage. That in-game concert goes until the end of the third inning.

After the last out this afternoon, fans can play catch on the field and we will be giving away Rockers logo baseballs thanks to Capital Credit Union.

The Rockers' next home game is not until June 26 against the Wausau Woodchucks. Green Bay will take on its Supper Clubber alias for the game. That is the last time the alternate jerseys will be worn this summer, so in addition to a fish fry with old fashioneds, fans can also get the game-worn threads in our auction.

Until then, Rocker ace Henry Chabot (Chapman) is heading to Mankato to participate in the NWL All-Star Game. The Great Lakes division takes on the Great Plains division at 7:05 p.m. on July 23.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

