Rox Secure Eighth Consecutive Win, Sweep Minot with 8-2 Victory

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (33-21) finished off a sweep of the Minot Hot Tots (19-35) with an 8-2 win on Sunday, July 21st. The Rox have won eight consecutive games and remain atop the second-half Great Plains West standings with a 15-6 second-half record.

Kristopher Sosnowski (University of Central Florida) made the start on the Rox mound, dealing four solid innings before a fifth-inning rain delay. The right-hander scattered two runs across four innings, striking out four Hot Tots to earn his fourth win of the season. After the delay, St. Cloud's bullpen strung together five scoreless innings to clinch the win. Kevin Figueredo (Ave Maria University) dealt two shutout innings, while Tyler Hemmesch (University of Minnesota), Sam Reed (University of Illinois), and Luke Zmolik (Ave Maria University) each turned in a scoreless frame.

The Rox never trailed in the game after scoring three runs in the bottom of the third inning. Jaixen Frost (University of Iowa), who enjoyed another multi-hit game, led off with a single before scoring on a Tyler Bishop (University of Nebraska Omaha) double. Sawyer Smith (University of Kansas) followed with a two-run single, extending St. Cloud's lead to three. In the fourth, a sacrifice fly from Jaylen Ziegler (University of Iowa) and a single from Bishop, who now has a 30-game on-base streak, would push the Rox lead to five.

After Minot pulled back within three runs in the top of the fifth, St. Cloud restored a big lead with three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Camden Kaufman (New Mexico State University) and Frost each drove in runs in the inning, bringing the game to its final score of 8-2.

The Rox now head into the All-Star break, with five players set to represent the Rox at ISG Field in Mankato. After the break, St. Cloud will host Minot for another two-game series. Thursday's 6:35 p.m. game, presented by CentraCare M Physicians Orthopedics, will feature a baseball glove giveaway to the first 500 youth fans. Friday's 7:05 p.m. game, presented by Opatz Metals & Rolloffs, will conclude with Friday Night Fireworks. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com !

