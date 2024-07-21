From Mequon to the MLB: Draft Recap

Mequon, WI - The 2024 MLB Draft was held this past week, July 14-16th in Fort Worth, Texas. Across the Northwoods League, 70 players were selected across the 22 rounds. The Northwoods League has been known to develop high-talent players with over 350 former players having made their MLB debut. On July 16th, the Lakeshore Chinooks added two more of their own MLB draft picks to their long list of draftees in former players Michael Carpenter (2023) and Cohen Achen (2024).

Michael Carpenter was selected 338th overall in the 11th round on Tuesday to the Minnesota Twins. Last summer, Carpenter got a taste of what minor league life may look like for him when he came to Mequon at the start of July 2023. Across five games, Carpenter tossed 19.2 innings where he allowed just three earned runs. His 1.37 ERA was second-best on the team among players with over one inning pitched. He backed his strong summer with an even better season at Madison College in Madison, WI putting him in the top 50 for Junior College draft prospects. His three-pitch combo, fastball, changeup, and curveball worked him to a 10-2 record with a 1.03 ERA, the lowest in NJCAA Division II baseball.

Before being drafted, in his second season in Madison, he led the program to their 13th NJCAA Division II World Series appearance backed by a stretch of 45 consecutive scoreless innings on the mound that propelled him to Region 4 Player of the Year and First Team All-Region 4 achievements.

Reflecting on his time with Lakeshore, Carpenter said, "I loved playing summer ball for the Lakeshore Chinooks. It was my favorite experience I have ever had with meeting new guys from all over the United States and having great relationships with the coaches."

Another arm for the Chinooks, Cohen Achen, was drafted later Tuesday in the 14th round, pick 429 to the Baltimore Orioles.

"The amount of work and time put in and to actually see my name pop up is amazing. Still haven't fully put it into perspective, but that will come with some time. Just extremely happy and grateful the Orioles took a chance on me."

The righty threw 40 innings for the Chinooks this summer with his last start coming less than a week before he was drafted, July 10th. In the game against the Kalamazoo Growlers, Achen left his mark on the Northwoods League, tossing six scoreless innings adding five strikeouts to his league-leading 52. He was also second in innings pitched following his last outing.

On the season, Achen held a 2.93 ERA, giving up more than two runs just once complimented by three scoreless starts. He also walked just nine batters, tying him for third least among NWL pitchers. However Achen's strikeout to walk ratio leads them all at a whopping 5.8 nearly doubling all others with the next closest of 3.4 by Eamon Horwedel.

Achen would be found walking the lake on game days in preparation for his starts trying to bring a calm mind, but never shorts himself of energy. Engaging with the fans was one of Cohen's highlights especially with strikeouts of the beer batter. They were always followed by a calling for cheers from the mound as he rewarded the fans with half price beer.

The Calgary native has sported a Canadian flag headband all season ensuring that his family can see him on the field at all times as well as repping everything that home means to him. Showing off his support system that has allowed him to endure a journey across Canada and the United States.

Achen made his way to the United States for college at Big Bend Community College in Washington before finishing up his career at Lindsey Wilson College in Kentucky. That was followed by this summer with Lakeshore in Wisconsin. At Lindsey Wilson, Cohen was named First-Team All-Conference in the Mid-South which was led by another 100+ strikeout season. In two seasons of play, Achen collected 211 strikeouts in 138.1 innings, winning five games in each season. He also had a strikeout to walk ratio of nearly five in his career sitting just under at 4.9.

Strikeouts are clearly no surprise to the strong righty, he relies on his four pitch mix to keep hitters off the fastball backed by his precise locating abilities.

Both Michael and Cohen noted the similarities between the minor leagues and Northwoods League. Playing 72 games in 76 days with the challenging traveling schedule, it's a grind, but one that has prepared them immensely. Carpenter also highlighted the great facilities at Concordia's campus that players have access too towards being instrumental in players success.

Their times in Mequon were short, but impactful. Working day in, and day out with pitching coaches perfecting their craft while spending time with great host families, teammates, and coaches.

They both shared the moments at home with family, finally getting the opportunity to live out their lifelong dreams. Next up is heading to the Twin Cities and Baltimore to continue the grind and work towards their next dream, an MLB debut.

Article written by Sam Marchant.

