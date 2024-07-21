Game Preview: Familiar Foe Awaits Huskies in Last Game Before All-Star Break

July 21, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth Huskies News Release







It's been a 53-game grind for the Duluth Huskies so far this summer, and a break is finally in sight. The Northwoods League's All-Star break starts Monday, but one last game stands between the Huskies and the break: It's another battle with the Eau Claire Express. No game notes packet this week, but read on to find out the five things to know ahead of the final game before the break:

LAST TIME OUT: The game Sunday will function as game two of a home-and-home set between the two teams. In part one, the Huskies took it by a score of 13-6, led by 5 RBIs from Reagan Reeder. The rising sophomore at the University of Illinois clobbered his fifth homer of the summer, a three-run shot in a five-run fourth, and also delivered a two-RBI double in the top of the eighth inning. The Huskies, despite allowing a home run for the sixth time in seven games, got enough from starter Ethan Cole and the bullpen to get the job done. The Huskies finished the five-game road trip, 3-2.

SUCCESS EXPRESS: The victory for the Huskies over the Express on Saturday marked Duluth's seventh victory in nine games played versus Eau Claire this season. The win clinched the season series for the Huskies over the team that took them down eight times in eight tries last season. This season, the team's will meet 12 times before it's all said and done, the most games against a single opponent this year for the Huskies. Meetings number 11 and 12 will take place to kick off August on the 1st and 2nd at Carson Park.

STREAKING SUTHERLAND: Charlie Sutherland enters play on Sunday carrying a 25-game on-base streak, the longest such streak by a Huskies player this season. The rising sophomore at the University of Minnesota's streak dates all the way back to June 25, the last time he was held off the bases in a game this summer.

ALL-STAR HUSKIES: For three of the Duluth Huskies, the All-Star Break will not yield a break from baseball, rather just the opposite. Charlie Sutherland, MJ Sweeney and Caden Kratz will all be representing the Huskies in Mankato, Minn. for the All-Star festivities, kicking off on Monday. Sutherland will hope to bring a 26-game on-base streak into Mankato. Meanwhile, Sweeney leads the team with 10 HR and 40 RBI and Kratz has been lights-out for the Huskies out of the pen as the go-to high-leverage option. His ERA of 1.57 ranks second on the team, and he's fanned 23 batters in 17.2 IP on the summer. Additionally, his four saves leads the squad.

BOOKS AND BASEBALL: Sunday's game marks the first Huskies home game in almost a week. It also marks the Huskies' Books and Baseball day. The first 700 kids in attendance will receive a free kite courtesy of The Kiwanis Club in Duluth. Spend your Sunday at the ballpark with tickets to this and/or any future home game that can be bought online.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.