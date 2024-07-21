Rochester Staves off Multiple Comeback Attempts, Win 13-11

July 21, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







Rochester survived multiple comeback attempts by Thunder Bay on Sunday to win a crazy game 13-11.

The Honkers took a six-run lead in the fourth thanks to Dom Rodriguez and Paul Schoenfeld's home runs. The lead was short-lived, as the Border Cats scored six times, eventually tying the game in the sixth.

In the bottom half of that same inning, Petey Craska broke an apartment window with a solo home run to put them back in front.

Again, Thunder Bay answered in the seventh with two runs. Andrew Cain came up in the bottom of the seventh and hit a ball over the right field fence, giving the Honkers the lead.

The Border Cats drew level in the eighth, but Rochester plated four runs in the eighth to win the game.

With this win, Rochester enters the all-star break with momentum and is now just one game out of first-place Thunder Bay. They will be back at Mayo Field on Wednesday for a game against Mankato.

