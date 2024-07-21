Royal Oak's Late Rally Forces Split with Kingfish

KENOSHA, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish drop the final game before the all-star break 4-3 to the Royal Oak Leprechauns.

Unlike yesterday, both offenses couldn't capitalize with runners in scoring position during the first few innings. Royal Oak left three on base in their first three trips to the plate. The Kingfish left runners at second and third in their first two innings.

Kenosha finally came through in the third with Michael Whooley's RBI double. He would later come home on a throwing error by Leprechaun starter Aidan Cremarosa, making it 2-0.

Runners continued to be stranded in the fourth as both teams left players on second and third.

However, Royal Oak came through in the fifth with the bases loaded. After a pickoff attempt to second base, Ryan Tyranski came home. Kenosha starter Keagon Kaufmann left the other two on with an inning-ending groundout to second. He left seven on base in five innings.

Cremarosa finished his outing in the fifth after leaving the bases loaded. He collected eight strikeouts with 10 runners left on.

Kenosha's Connor Trepanier entered the game strong out of the bullpen by retiring the first six hitters he faced. Unfortunately, the Leprechauns got to him in the eighth as Tony Hatzigeorgiou doubled to right, scoring Jayden Lopez. Quality Kenosha defense kept the game tied in the inning as Michael Lareau was thrown out at home on the 7-5-2 relay before Lopez later scored. Hatzigeorgiou was also picked off second base to end the inning.

The Leprechauns took a late ninth-inning lead after back-to-back RBI singles to right by Saborn Campbell and Michael Lareau.

The Fish attempted a comeback after Justin Hausser's RBI single cut the lead down to one. Unfortunately, Brandon Nigh flew out to center to end the ball game.

Kenosha heads into the all-star break tomorrow. They will resume play this Thursday in Battle Creek at 5:35 p.m. CT. Follow @Kenosha_Kingfish on X or watch the game on Northwoods League+ for updates.

