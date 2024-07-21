Loggers Overwhelmed by Rafters in 14-2 Home Defeat
July 21, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
La Crosse Loggers News Release
LA CROSSE, WI - The La Crosse Loggers suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, losing 14-2 in a game that saw the Rafters accumulate 19 hits. This match was held at Copeland Park in front of 2,028 fans.
The Loggers utilized a bullpen strategy for the game. Ozzie Martinez (St. Thomas) started on the mound, pitching one inning and allowing one run on two hits. He was followed by relievers Andrew Regner (Winona State), Isaac Koalchick (Queens), Myles Dismute (Long Beach City), Dylan Lapic (Kentucky Western), Micah Worley (Modesto JC), and Tyler Gebb (Long Beach State).
Rafters' starter Maddox Thornton (Texas A&M Corpus Christi) delivered a strong performance, pitching four innings without conceding a run, allowing only two hits, and striking out two batters.
The Rafters initiated the scoring with a solo home run from Aidan Teel (Virginia) in the first inning.
They extended their lead significantly in the third inning with a five-run outburst. Chris Arroyo (Virginia) hit an RBI single, Greyson Shafer (Nicholls State) followed with an RBI double, and Trotter Boston (Tabor) capped it off with a three-run homer, making it 6-0.
The Loggers got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth inning with an RBI ground out from Derrick Mitchell, reducing the deficit to 6-1.
The Rafters added two more runs in the top of the eighth inning with a two-RBI double from Aidan Teel, increasing their lead to 8-1.
RJ Hamilton (Vanderbilt) responded for the Loggers with an RBI double in the bottom of the eighth, making it 8-2.
In the top of the ninth inning, the Rafters sealed their victory with a six-run rally. Mason Onate (Tulane) contributed an RBI single, Aidan Teel hit his second home run of the game-a three-run shot-and Chris Arroyo added a two-run homer to center field, bringing the final score to 14-2.
With this loss, the Loggers' record falls to 28-25, while the Rafters improve to 26-26. The Loggers will now take a break for the All-Star break at ISG Field in Mankato and will return to action on the 25th to face the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders at Copeland Park, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
