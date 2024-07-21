Three Home Run Game for Dock Spiders Falls Short Against Green Bay, 9-5

July 21, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release









Connor Cooney at bat for the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders) Connor Cooney at bat for the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

GREEN BAY, WI - A three-home-run game for the Dock Spiders on Sunday afternoon at Capital Credit Union Park wasn't enough to overcome a 7-0 start for Green Bay, resulting in a 9-5 loss. With the defeat, the Dock Spiders dropped both games in the two-game series with Green Bay, falling to 19-34 on the season and 6-14 in the second half.

Green Bay began the scoring in the first inning with a single from Jake Bold (Princeton) that brought in Daalen Addlerley (Loyola Marymount), making the score 1-0. The next batter, Nick Harms (Case Western Reserve), doubled to right field, bringing home Mulivai Levu (UCLA) to increase the score to 2-0. The following two batters extended the lead with a ground ball from Sam Miller (Columbia) to first; a throwing error by first baseman Tyler Neises (Georgia Tech) to the pitcher covering the base brought in the third run, making it 3-0. A groundout to third base by Blade Carver (Northern Oklahoma) scored the fourth run, making it 4-0.

In the second inning, Green Bay extended their lead by scoring three more runs, increasing it to 7-0. The inning featured two hits, one hit-by-pitch, a walk, and was highlighted by a double from Mulivai Levu that scored a run.

The Dock Spiders fought back in the fifth inning. After a single from Connor Conney (Holy Cross), Drew Howard (Evansville) hit a two-run home run with two outs to right field, his first of the season, making the score 7-2. The next batter, Preston Knott (Northwestern), walked, bringing Parker Knoll (Lawrence) to the plate. Knoll homered over the right field wall, reducing the score to 7-4.

In the sixth inning, Green Bay added a run with a solo home run to right field from Makani Tanaka (Oral Roberts), his first of the year, making it 8-4. The Dock Spiders got the run back in the seventh inning with a home run to right-center field from Connor Conney, making the score 8-5.

Makani Tanaka responded again in the eighth with a one-out homer to right field, making it 9-5. The Dock Spiders used six pitchers in relief on Sunday, starting in the third inning. They allowed only two runs over six innings and struck out three batters.

The Dock Spiders got a man aboard in the ninth inning but couldn't bring any runs across, falling by a final score of 9-5.

The Dock Spiders will have three days off for the All-Star break starting on Monday before embarking on a four-game road trip in Duluth and La Crosse- two in La Crosse and two in Duluth- with game one in La Crosse starting on Thursday at 6:35 p.m.

