Growlers Complete Sweep Behind Patrick Straub's Complete-Game

July 21, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo, Mich. - On Sunday, the Kalamazoo Growlers (29-26, 11-9) brought home a dominant series sweep behind an 11-1 win over the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (26-30, 7-13).

For a second consecutive night, a K-Zoo starter finished with the best performance in the Northwoods League. Growlers right-handed pitcher Patrick Straub went the distance for Kalamazoo. After giving up one run on three hits in the first inning, Straub would not let up another batter for the rest of the day.

Retiring the final 24 batters of the ballgame in a row, Straub secured the first complete game of his career. In the process, Straub struck out a career-high nine while forcing 11 separate groundouts averaging just 11.5 pitches per inning

Final Line: 9 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 9 K, 104 P, 30 BF

With Straub dealing, the Growlers' offense picked him up putting together what Growlers manager Cody Piechocki called "our most complete game."

After a scoreless first, the Growlers exploded in the second loading the bases on three walks before a Travis Ilitch sac fly and an Eric Becker three-run home run gave K-Zoo the lead.

Two innings later, the Growlers hung up another crooked number. K-Zoo's first two runs came in on an errant throw by Battle Jacks pitcher Adrian Rubio and an Eric Becker sac fly. A walk and hit by pitch later and Sam Harris forced the game out of reach with his fourth home run of the season. The three-run home run completed a five-run fourth, putting Kalamazoo up eight.

The pair of four-plus run frames make it now 20 times this season that the Growlers have scored four or more runs in a lone frame after K-Zoo did so 45 times in 2023.

In total, K-Zoo took advantage of every small chance given. Scoring 11 runs on just six hits, the Growlers walked 12 times and were hit once while forcing two Battle Creek errors.

The Growlers are off for the next three days for the Northwoods League All-Star Break before they hit the road on Thursday to take on Traverse City. Make sure to watch Eamon Horwedel, Brock Leitgeb, Ryan Kraft, and Liam O'Brien at ISG Field on Tuesday, July 23rd as they represent Kalamazoo in the 2024 Northwoods League All-Star Game.

