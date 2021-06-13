Stingers Lose Third Straight in Mankato

Mankato, Minn. - The Stingers drop all three games against the MoonDogs, losing Sunday by a final score of 5-4.

Ryan Watson made his third start of the season for Willmar, tossing six innings, giving up nine hits, three runs (two earned) and struck out four.

For the second straight game, Mankato scored twice in the opening frame. Matthew Higgins hit an RBI single, and Jack Costello grounded out to bring in the second run.

The Stingers scored twice in the third inning, with Tanner Tweedt capping off the inning with an RBI double to tie the game.

Willmar took its first lead of the game in the fifth, behind an RBI single by Reid Homan.

Mankato scored twice in the seventh on a pair of RBI singles, which give them a 5-4 lead.

The Stingers will look to bounce back Monday night, June 14, against La Crosse. First pitch from Bill Taunton Stadium is at 7:05 p.m.

