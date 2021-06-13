Stingers Lose Third Straight in Mankato
June 13, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release
Mankato, Minn. - The Stingers drop all three games against the MoonDogs, losing Sunday by a final score of 5-4.
Ryan Watson made his third start of the season for Willmar, tossing six innings, giving up nine hits, three runs (two earned) and struck out four.
For the second straight game, Mankato scored twice in the opening frame. Matthew Higgins hit an RBI single, and Jack Costello grounded out to bring in the second run.
The Stingers scored twice in the third inning, with Tanner Tweedt capping off the inning with an RBI double to tie the game.
Willmar took its first lead of the game in the fifth, behind an RBI single by Reid Homan.
Mankato scored twice in the seventh on a pair of RBI singles, which give them a 5-4 lead.
The Stingers will look to bounce back Monday night, June 14, against La Crosse. First pitch from Bill Taunton Stadium is at 7:05 p.m.
The 2021 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group. For more coverage of the Stingers visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 13, 2021
- Stingers Lose Third Straight in Mankato - Willmar Stingers
- MoonDogs Come from Behind to Win Weekend Series with Stingers - Mankato MoonDogs
- Larks Drop Tough One, Lose 5-2 to Loggers - Bismarck Larks
- Rafters Drop Second Game to Chinooks - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Booyah Fall in State Capital - Green Bay Booyah
- Spiegel and Strikeouts Lead Fondy to Win over Rockford - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Sixth Straight Win Keeps Rox in First Place - St. Cloud Rox
- Mallards Win 7-1, Split Series against Booyah - Madison Mallards
- Krause Hits Late Home Run to Propel Bombers to a 7-4 Victory - Battle Creek Bombers
- Another Strong Start from Knapp Not Enough as Growlers Fall to Pit Spitters - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Pit Spitters Bounce Back with Timely Offense, Strong Pitching - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Booyah Go for Sweep - Green Bay Booyah
- Mallards Set to Host Series Finale against Booyah - Madison Mallards
- Adam Wheaton Throws Eight Scoreless, Growlers Down Pit Spitters 2-0 - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Kingfish Break Three-Game Losing Streak against Bombers - Kenosha Kingfish
- Rivets Surge Back to Down Dock Spiders 10-5 - Rockford Rivets
- MoonDogs Grab Lead in Four-Game Series against Stingers with Win Saturday - Mankato MoonDogs
- Larks Bring the Beef in 10-1 Rout: Bismarck Larks : Bismarck Larks - Bismarck Larks
- Stingers Drop Second Straight in Mankato - Willmar Stingers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.