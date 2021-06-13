Sixth Straight Win Keeps Rox in First Place

St. Cloud, MN - Donning special pink jerseys on Sunday, St. Cloud (8-4) continued to roll with a 9-0 win over Eau Claire (4-10) to extend the winning streak to six.

The Rox hold onto their spot atop the Great Plains West with the win. St. Cloud took hold of the top spot after Mankato beat Willmar on Saturday night. The six-game winning streak is the longest in the Northwoods League so far this summer.

It was a spectacular performance for Trevor Koenig (St. Cloud State) as he made his second start of the season. Koenig went seven shutout innings and tied his career-high with ten strikeouts. At one point during the game, Koenig retired 13 consecutive Express batters.

This shutout marks the second in three days for the Rox, who have only allowed two runs in their last three games. Josh Gainer (Long Island-Brooklyn) and Nate Peterson (Oklahoma State) each worked a scoreless inning out of the bullpen to close out the game.

Otto Kemp (Point Loma Nazarene) followed up last night's three-hit game with another on Sunday, including his first home run of the season. Kemp is now batting .481 this summer, leading the entire Northwoods League.

Andrew Pinckney (Alabama) and Caleb Ricketts (San Diego) haven't wasted any time getting involved at the plate. They are both 4-for-8 early on after making their debuts against the Express on Saturday.

The Rox also got a big contribution from third-year returner Jordan Barth (Augustana). Barth went 2-for-5 and added two RBI's on the day to help the Rox offense to a season-high 14 hits.

St. Cloud is undefeated on its week-long homestand thus far, which concludes after two games against the Waterloo Bucks on Monday and Tuesday. First pitch on Monday night will be at 7:05 pm from Joe Faber Field.

