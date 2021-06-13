Kingfish Break Three-Game Losing Streak against Bombers

Kenosha, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish (7-6) broke a three-game losing streak by defeating the Battle Creek Bombers (5-6) 9-5 Saturday, June 12 at Historic Simmons Field.

The Bombers scored first with two runs in the first inning, one of which was earned. These were the only two runs scored off of Kingfish starter Brock Weirather (University of Richmond) who picked up the win, going seven innings with six hits and two strikeouts.

The Kingfish scored two in the bottom of the first and second innings utilizing four walks and three hits. The Fish scored one in the fourth and three in the sixth on a Cam Redding (St. Louis University) sacrifice fly and a two-RBI double from Justin Janas (University of Illinois). The final Kingfish run crossed the plate in the eighth inning to secure a four-run lead.

Nick Meyer (Dayton) picked up a four-out save for the Kingfish, and Bombers starter David Williams (Louisiana-Lafayette) took the loss, throwing two innings and giving up four runs.

Mitch Jebb (Michigan State) went 2-4, Kirk Liebert (Kentucky) went 1-2 with two RBIs and McKay Barney (Washington) went 1-2 with two walks, a hit by pitch and crossed the plate three times.

The Kingfish reached base on 10 walks and had five batters hit by pitches.

