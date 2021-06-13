Spiegel and Strikeouts Lead Fondy to Win over Rockford

ROCKFORD, IL - The Dock Spiders were able to respond to Saturday's loss to the Rivets with a dominating victory on Sunday that included a five-run first inning. The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders defeated the Rockford Rivets 11-4 on Sunday afternoon.

Key Plays

To put the Dock Spiders on the scoreboard in the first inning, Jackson Loftin connected on a two-RBI single, his 12thhit of the season

Later in the first, Josh Spiegel laced his first of three doubles to left field with the bases-loaded to score both Loftin and Connor Manthey to give Fondy a 4-0 lead

Jared Bellissimo, Alex Vera, and Gus Collins combined for 11 strikeouts while allowing just two walks

Key Players

Spiegel had his best game of the season, going 3-4 with three doubles, four RBI, and one walk

Vera pitched 3.0 innings of one-hit baseball while striking out four batters and earning his first win of the season in relief action

Up Next: The Dock Spiders will continue their road trip to their third state in as many series, facing-off with the Traverse City Pit Spitters beginning on Monday, June 13, 2021 with first pitch set for 5:35 p.m. central.

