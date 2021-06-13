Spiegel and Strikeouts Lead Fondy to Win over Rockford
June 13, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release
ROCKFORD, IL - The Dock Spiders were able to respond to Saturday's loss to the Rivets with a dominating victory on Sunday that included a five-run first inning. The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders defeated the Rockford Rivets 11-4 on Sunday afternoon.
Key Plays
To put the Dock Spiders on the scoreboard in the first inning, Jackson Loftin connected on a two-RBI single, his 12thhit of the season
Later in the first, Josh Spiegel laced his first of three doubles to left field with the bases-loaded to score both Loftin and Connor Manthey to give Fondy a 4-0 lead
Jared Bellissimo, Alex Vera, and Gus Collins combined for 11 strikeouts while allowing just two walks
Key Players
Spiegel had his best game of the season, going 3-4 with three doubles, four RBI, and one walk
Vera pitched 3.0 innings of one-hit baseball while striking out four batters and earning his first win of the season in relief action
Up Next: The Dock Spiders will continue their road trip to their third state in as many series, facing-off with the Traverse City Pit Spitters beginning on Monday, June 13, 2021 with first pitch set for 5:35 p.m. central.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
FDL - 11 5 2 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
ROC - 3 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 1
