Larks Drop Tough One, Lose 5-2 to Loggers

June 13, 2021







The Larks ended a four game series against the La Crosse Loggers with a 5-2 loss on BNC National Bank Sunday Family Fun Day.Â

The Loggers received great starting pitching from their right-hander Cameron Robinson. Robinson tossed six innings of shutout baseball allowing just two hits and collected nine punchouts. Larks starter, Drew Beazley, also had a good performance despite the loss. Beazley went six innings allowing just one unearned run on four hits while collecting five strikeouts.

Following Beazley, the Larks used three relievers to try to hold the score close. Nate Boyle entered the game in the ninth to try to hold the score at 3-2. Boyle had velocity on his fastball, hitting 92 mph on the gun for the Metro-Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch.

The Larks climbed closer in the 8th with two runs, but a Brandon Fields no-doubt home run in the ninth pulled the Loggers ahead by three.

Jaxon Rosencranz made his presence felt defensively despite the loss. Rosencranz made a diving catch to rob Loggers outfielder, Kyle Casper, of a hit to keep it at just a one run game in the eighth for the Fetzer Electric Play of The Game.

The Larks continue their six game homestand on Monday night when they take on the Eau Claire Express on a Mix & Match Monday as Larks ace Seth Brewer makes his third start of the season.

Brewer has only allowed three runs on eight hits and has 15 strikeouts to only three walks.

