Rivets Surge Back to Down Dock Spiders 10-5

June 13, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rockford Rivets News Release







After finding themselves down 5-0 in the 2nd inning, the Rockford Rivets scored 10 unanswered runs to beat the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 10-5. The victory is Rockford's third straight, and even's the squad's record at 6-6.

Rivets starter Payton Hutchings (Fr, Illinois) surrendered 5 runs - one unearned - to put the Rivets in an early hole in the 2nd frame.

After stranding runners in the 2nd and 3rd innings, Rockford broke through with an offense explosion in the 4th - pushing across 6 runs with two outs.

Grant Magill (R-Fr, Indiana State) started the scoring with an RBI single in his first game in Rockford. A few baserunners later, Tyeler Hawkins (R-Fr, Louisville) tied the game at five with a 3-RBI triple.

The Rivets would tack on three more runs in the 6th on a throwing error and a 2-RBI single from Wade Elliot (So, Louisiana Tech).

Rockford scored another unearned insurance run in the 8th on a base knock by Elliot, pushing the lead to 5.

The Rivets' bullpen picked up another flawless performance, with Cade Turner (Fr, Illinois-Springfield) hurling 3 scoreless frames, followed by 1.1 from Tucker Shalley (Fr, Illinois).

After Shalley loaded the bases in the 9th, closer Chan Yao-Ming (Jr, Kainan University - Taiwan) picked up the final two outs to record his second save of the summer.

The Rivets and Dock Spiders will battle once more tomorrow, with first pitch set for 3:05 at Rivets Stadium. Bryce Barnett (R-Fr, Arizona State) will get the starting nod from manager JT Scara.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.