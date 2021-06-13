Mallards Win 7-1, Split Series against Booyah
June 13, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release
Coming off a 9-3 loss on Saturday night, the Madison Mallards bounced back in a big way on Sunday against the Green Bay Booyah and came away with a 7-1 victory.
The Mallards got a great start on the mound from Reagan Klawiter (Madison College) in his first start with the team. The lefty pitched five shutout innings only giving up four hits and picking up seven strikeouts.
The Ducks offense gave Klawiter run support, scoring a run in the second, a run in the third and then going off for four runs in the fourth inning.
That fourth inning was highlighted by a two-out RBI-double from Alex Iadisernia (Elon) which he ripped to the wall. Kyle Bork (Minnesota) and JT Benson (Louisville) each had two hits on the day for the Mallards including two RBIs for Bork.
Jake Baldino (Virginia) and Terrell Hudson (New Mexico) continued the strikeout trend set by Klawiter as they pitched four innings out of the pen giving up one run and a combined six strikeouts.
This win puts the Mallards at a record of 7-7, having split all seven series to start the season. Up next is a trip to Wisconsin Rapids for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch tomorrow night before a league-wide off day on Tuesday.
