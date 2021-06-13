MoonDogs Grab Lead in Four-Game Series against Stingers with Win Saturday

MANKATO, Minn. -Â The Mankato MoonDogs (8-5) notched their second straight win, 7-4, over the Willmar Stingers (8-5), Saturday at ISG Field.

Adam FogelÂ had big night with the bat for Mankato and was named the Player of the Game for his 3-for-4 evening that featured three singles, a run scored and an RBI.Â

Matt HigginsÂ (Bellarmine) hit his first home run of the season in the bottom of the opening inning to give the MoonDogs a 2-0 lead early. However, the Stingers had a quick response, scoring twice in the top of the second with a pair of back-to-back RBI groundouts. The score was tied 2-2 after two innings at ISG Field.

A bases-loaded walk toÂ Cole AndavolgyiÂ (Golden West College) walked in one beforeÂ Alex BaezaÂ (Hawaii) hit a sacrifice fly to put the MoonDogs on top 4-2 in the third inning.

The MoonDogs extended their lead to 5-2 in the fifth before both sides scored twice in the sixth. After six frames in Mankato, the MoonDogs led 7-4.

Willmar rallied in the ninth to score one butÂ Thomas BrussÂ (Augustana) stood his ground to earn his first save of the summer.

The MoonDogs won the hits battle 9-6 over the Stingers while both sides had one error in the contest.

Mankato's winning pitcher wasÂ John LundgrenÂ (North Alabama) after he threw the fourth and fifth inning in relief Saturday to move to 1-0 in 2021. They were a pair of shutout innings in relief which saw Lundgren allow a pair of hits, walk two and strikeout three.Â Nick SchmidtÂ (Missouri State) was the MoonDogs starter and worked three complete innings in his no-decision outing. The right-hander allowed a hit and two runs, walked three and struck out one. Bruss earned the save for Mankato in the ninth. He allowed one hit, walked oneÂ Â and struck out one.

Dylan MatelaÂ had the loss in Saturday's affair to fall to 0-1. Matela surrendered four runs on five hits, walked two and struck out four.

The MoonDogs and Stingers rematch for the final game of the series Sunday at ISG Field with the first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

