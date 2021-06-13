Stingers Drop Second Straight in Mankato

Mankato, Minn. - The first trip to Mankato hasn't been kind to the Stingers thus far, with the MoonDogs taking the first two games in the series.

Mankato won Saturday night by a final of 7-5. Dylan Matela made his second start of the season for Willmar, only going two-and-one-third innings, giving up five hits and four earned runs, while striking out and walking four.

Mankato got on the board in the opening frame on a two-run homer, and the Stingers respond back with two more in the second. Mankato reclaimed the lead in the third and never relinquished it. The closest the Stingers got was to within one at 5-4 in the sixth on a Howell home run. Mankato added two more insurance runs in the seventh, and Willmar scored once in the ninth, but it was not enough for the Stingers.

The third and final game from ISG Field will be Sunday, June 14. First pitch is at 5:05 p.m.

