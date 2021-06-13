MoonDogs Come from Behind to Win Weekend Series with Stingers

MANKATO, Minn. -Â The Mankato MoonDogs (9-5) grabbed their third win in a row, winning the series three games to one over the Willmar Stingers (8-6) by claiming the finale 5-4 at ISG Field, Sunday.

Jack CostelloÂ (San Diego) had a big night for Mankato, going 2-4 and leading the MoonDogs with a pair of RBI. He provided the game-tying run for the Dogs in the seventh beforeÂ Alex BaezaÂ (Hawaii) gave the home team the lead in the next at bat, 5-4.

The MoonDogs had the first lead after scoring twice in the bottom of the first. The Stingers answered in the top of the third and tied the game 2-2. After Mankato reclaimed the lead in the fourth, 3-2, Willmar answered in the fifth to take their first lead, 4-3. Costello and Baeza provided the edge after stretching time at ISG Field.

The MoonDogs clinched the series three games to one for their third straight win onceÂ Peyton JonesÂ (Cal State - Fullerton) came on and earned his second save of the summer in the ninth.Â

The MoonDogs won the hits battle against Sunday, 13-7, despite having one more error, 2-1.Â

Mankato's winning pitcher was right-handerÂ Dalton MesarisÂ (Western Kentucky). Mesaris pitched the seventh and eighth to work his way to a 2-1 record on the season. Mesaris allowed one hit, walked one and struck out two. Jones got his second save of the season Sunday with a pair of strikeouts in the ninth.

The loss went to Willmar'sÂ Logan SchmittÂ after he worked the seventh inning in relief and surrendered the lead. Schmitt gave up four hits for two runs to fall to 0-1 in 2021.

The Mankato MoonDogs will now get set to head east on Hwy 14 to take on the Rochester Honkers, Monday at 6:35 p.m., to begin a two-game road series at Mayo Field.

