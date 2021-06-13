Rafters Drop Second Game to Chinooks

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (6-8) for the second consecutive game did not score a run and lose 11-0 to the Lakeshore Chinooks (6-7).

The Chinooks jumped on the board in the first, with two singles, the second an RBI single from Connor Kimple. Rafters' starter Collin Kiernan (Kean) struck out three in the second but in the third more runs came across.

Lakeshore had eight hits off Wisconsin Rapids, five off Kiernan and three against Devin Rivera (Villanova). In total six runners were plated, Kimple knocked in two more.

The Chinooks kept adding in the fifth, four runs were scored off four hits, DH Ethan Vecrumba had a two-run double. The Rafters through the first five went down 1-2-3, three times.

Ben Schoneman (Colorado School of Mines), Hunter Waldis (Seton Hall) and Jacob Mrosko (Purdue) completed the final four innings for the Rafters, where no runs were scored.

Wisconsin Rapids totaled six hits, two came off the bat of Hank Zeisler (Chapman).

The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters' complete their four-game homestand tomorrow June 14th as they face the Madison Mallards for the fifth time this season. First pitch is at 6:05 PM. The game can be heard on WFHR 1320 AM and seen on the Northwoods League Baseball Network.

